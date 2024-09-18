Ukraine's Victory Plan Fully Prepared President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has already fully prepared its victory plan, and the most important thing now is the determination to implement it.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly address , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, we can already say that our Plan for Victory is fully prepared – all points, all key emphases, the necessary appendices with details to the Plan have been identified. Everything has been worked out. The most important thing now is the determination to implement it. There is, and can be, no alternative to peace, no freezing of the war, or any other manipulations that will simply shift Russian aggression to another stage," Zelensky said.

He also stressed that Ukraine needs reliable and long-term security.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine