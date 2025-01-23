Iran: Swiss Man Who Died In Prison Accused Of Photographing Military Site
The Iranian judiciary announced on Wednesday that a Swiss national who died on January 9 in an Iranian prison had been detained for photographing a restricted military site.
He was also accused of collaborating with hostile governments.
In early January, Iran reported the suicide of a man accused of espionage who was held in Semnan prison, east of Tehran.“He entered Iran as a tourist in Mehr (September-October) with a private car loaded with a variety of equipment,” said Iranian justice spokesman Asghar Jahangir at his weekly press conference.
Jahangir did not disclose the man's identity but confirmed he was“born in Namibia” and“held Swiss nationality”. He added that“the man was accused of photographing restricted military areas and collaborating with hostile governments, and was then arrested.”
