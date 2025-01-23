Taapsee Pannu Shares How A 7 Minute Role In ‘Baby’ Changed Her Career

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Taapsee Pannu recently reflected on the pivotal moment in her career when a brief yet impactful role in the 2015 film“Baby” helped shape her trajectory in the industry.

On the occasion of the film's 10th anniversary, the actress shared that the 7-minute sequence in the was a turning point, leaving a lasting impact that changed the direction of her career for the better.

Reflecting on her iconic 7-minute appearance, Taapsee shared,“Dear actors, the number of minutes doesn't matter, the impact you leave with what you do in those minutes... matters :). 7 minutes that changed the direction of the tide for me FOR GOOD. Yours truly, Naam Shabana.”

After her standout role as Shabana in "Baby," Taapsee took the character to new heights in the 2017 released film“Naam Shabana,” where her action-packed performance earned widespread acclaim.

The 37-year-old actress is also known for her roles in films like“Pink” alongside Amitabh Bachchan and“Mission Mangal," where she starred opposite Akshay Kumar.

Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in the upcoming action-thriller“Gandhari,” where she plays a fierce mother on a relentless mission to rescue her abducted child. In order to fully embody her role, the actress has reportedly undergone intense training in aerial yoga and strength conditioning to perform high-octane action sequences in the film.

Last month, Pannu announced the start of shooting for the film by sharing a series of photos in which she was seen posing with the clapboard alongside the cast and crew.

She captioned the post,“Dear God, grant my request so that I may never deviate from doing good deeds. That I shall have no fear of the enemy when I go into battle and, with determination, I will be victorious. That I may teach my mind to only sing your praises. And when the time comes, I should die fighting heroically on the field of battle ||231|| Let the war begin! #Gandhari.”