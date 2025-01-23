Katara Opens Creativity Forum Exhibition Featuring Domestic, International Artists

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) inaugurated the second edition of the creativity forum which showcases a combination of art works from various schools.

Presented by artists from Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Morocco, and Iran, the event tackled a range of topics through innovative techniques that demonstrated a multitude of art dimensions, with artists describing the exhibition as an incredible opportunity to share expertise and strengthen people-to-people connections, during which they communicated a sublime message that manifests the most beautiful things they have with an exquisitely refined artistic sensibility.



Artist Abdulaziz Sadeq highlighted that although he is cartoonist, he participates in this forum with sketches as a first-of-its-kind experience, thereby positioning the exhibition as an extraordinary opportunity that offers a space for all participants to showcase diverse art experiences.

The Kuwaiti visual artist, Dr. Walid Sarab highlighted that the event is an opportunity to learn about rich and diverse art experiences to ensure showcasing stellar art works that manifest the foremost art levels.

Alongside this event, an open panel discussion was held with the participation of Qatari artist Hassan Al Mulla, Kuwaiti Dr. Walid Sarab and moderated by the Qatari artist Mona Hashem Al Sada.

This edition brings together a contingent of artists, namely Hassan Al Mulla, Mona Al Sada, Abdulaziz Sadeq, Bakhita Al Sada, Ibrahim Khalfan, Shay'ah Al Fadhil, Fatima Al Nuaimi, Modhi Al Hajri, Abdulrahman Al Mutawa from Qatar, Dr. Walid Sarab, Marzouk Al Qanai, and Fatima Al Kandari from Kuwait, alongside Issam Jamil and Badriya Al Nasser from Saudi Arabia, as well as Nazanin Dayir from Iran, Zeina Sharaf from Syria and Bushra Akhnaf from Morocco. - QNA