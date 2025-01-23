Unseasonal Rain Affects Samba Paddy Crops In TN, Delta Farmers Suffer Losses

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 23 (IANS) Farmers in Tamil Nadu's delta region have reported heavy losses of Samba paddy due to unseasonal rainfall and persistent foggy weather.

The districts of Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam, often referred to as the“rice bowl” of Tamil Nadu, have been severely affected by recent heavy rainfall, which has caused inundation and water stagnation. Between September 2024 and January 17, 2025, a total of 1,349 Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) procured 5,72,464 tonnes of paddy from 80,634 farmers, with Rs 1,378 crore credited directly to their accounts.

Despite these efforts, farmers are struggling as unseasonal rains, cloudy skies, and frost have hindered the drying process of harvested paddy, leading to grains with higher moisture content. The ongoing harvest season has been particularly challenging for Samba paddy farmers, who face difficulty in maintaining the permissible 17 per cent moisture level.

The unseasonal rainfall and foggy weather have left them unable to dry their crops properly. As a result, the affected farmers have appealed to a visiting central team to increase the moisture limit from 17 per cent to 22 per cent.

A Central government team is currently inspecting the Delta districts, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Perambalur, and Ariyalur. They have visited villages such as Kakkarai, Puthur, Telungan Kudikadu, Pulavankadu, and Pappanadu near Orathanadu, inspecting DPCs and collecting samples for analysis.

Farmers explained to the team that lakhs of acres of paddy had been damaged due to heavy rain caused by the northeast monsoon. They also reported incurring heavy losses after borrowing money at high interest rates for cultivation.

The state experienced a 40 per cent drop in Samba paddy production in the 2023-24 season due to a northeast monsoon deficit. While rainfall was adequate for the 2024-25 season, inadequate de-silting and drainage measures worsened the situation, leaving crops vulnerable to damage.

Tamil Nadu recorded a 14 per cent surplus in rainfall during the northeast monsoon season, receiving 447 mm compared to the seasonal average of 393 mm. Chennai recorded 845 mm of rainfall, 16 per cent above average, while Coimbatore saw a significant 47 per cent increase.

Cyclone Fengal, which struck the state between November 29 and December 1, caused widespread devastation, resulting in 12 fatalities and inundating 2,11,139 hectares of agricultural land. Declared a severe natural disaster by the Tamil Nadu government, the cyclone has added to the farmers' woes. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has sought Rs 2,000 crore in interim relief from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). While the Central government has sanctioned Rs 944 crore, Tamil Nadu has requested an additional Rs 6,000 crore for relief, rehabilitation, and infrastructure rebuilding.