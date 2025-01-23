Education Ministry Calls For Enhancing Investment In Education

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Education and Higher Education has called for enhanced in education on the occasion of International Day of Education which falls on January 24.

This came during a organised by the Department of Educational Services Centers in the Private Education Affairs Sector at MoEHE yesterday to mark the Day under the theme“Education is Everyone's Responsibility,” at the Ministry's headquarters in Al Qatifiya.

Under the theme“AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation”, the 2025 International Day of Education inspires reflections on the power of education to equip individuals and communities navigate, understand and influence technological advancement.

Addressing the event, Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs at MoEHE Omar Abdulaziz Al Naama stressed the importance of investing in education to promote human values and promising future.



He said that this year's theme focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and its role in preserving human skills in light of the rapid progress in automation and digital technologies.

“Education is a fundamental right for every individual, and is the key to improving the quality of life and achieving aspirations,” said Al Naama.

He noted the importance of making education available to all and the need to remove the social, economic and cultural challenges that prevent this from being achieved.

“Education is a fundamental pillar for building a strong economy capable of facing global challenges, which is what the State of Qatar seeks to achieve through its National Vision 2030,” said Al Naama.

Director of Educational Services Centers Department Iman Ali Al Nuaimi said that centers seek to attract investors, especially Qataris, to enhance human development through education.

She noted that the centers provide various educational services, including tutoring, educational and administrative training, computer education, support for people with disabilities, mental math, language education, and visual arts.

Al Nuaimi said that there are 151 private educational centers, including 33 centers dedicated to people with special needs, providing the best educational services and necessary care for these groups.

The ceremony also featured a presentation by Teach for Qatar, delivered by Kawthar Al-Sada and Ahmed Yassin, on the uses of artificial intelligence in education, including an innovative program that designs competitions and conducts conversations with students educationally and ethically.

The celebration included a session entitled 'AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation'” during which Omar Abdulaziz Al Naama spoke about the importance of artificial intelligence in education.

He stressed the need to implement it according to standards that ensure the preservation of human skills and the development of creative thinking among students.

Al Naama praised the advanced technological infrastructure of Qatar and its role in supporting the educational process, stressing that there are 150 nurseries for children and 355 schools covering various educational stages, which reflects the state's interest in investing in education.

Abdullah Salem Al Bakri from the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation highlighted the Foundation's efforts in providing education to children and youth in conflict-affected areas, stressing that it has been able to return 12 million children to school in more than 53 countries.

Montaser Marai from Al Jazeera Media Institute stressed the importance of using artificial intelligence to improve learning and teaching processes, such as writing and correcting tests, and providing training tailored to students' needs, which contributes to improving the quality of education and raising the efficiency of the educational process.