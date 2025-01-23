Berset Discusses ECHR Climate Ruling With Swiss Justice Minister

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Council of Europe's Secretary General, Alain Berset, discussed how Switzerland is implementing the recent climate ruling during a meeting with Justice Beat Jans in Davos.

Last year's decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) is now in the implementation stage.

Switzerland has submitted a report on the court's ruling in Strasbourg, Berset told the Keystone-SDA news agency at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Tuesday.

The Committee of Ministers, made up of the 46 member states of the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe, is now reviewing the report.

The ruling allows for political debate to take place. The ECHR didn't specify the final outcome but urged Switzerland to show greater commitment to climate issues. There has also been progress in Switzerland since the ruling.“Everything is moving, and that's a good thing,” said Berset.

Last April, the ECHR backed a complaint by the“Senior Women for Climate Protection” association . They sued in Strasbourg, arguing that Switzerland wasn't doing enough to protect older women from climate change. The ruling grabbed international headlines.

Berset said he would stay in Davos until Thursday morning, aiming to make as many contacts as possible. He wants to promote the values of the Council of Europe: democracy, rule of law and human rights.

