Al Mahmoud Visits Alfardan Medical With Northwestern Medicine

1/23/2025 1:03:01 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Public health H E Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud paid a visit to 'Alfardan Medical with Northwestern Medicine' (AMNM). During the visit, the Minister was briefed on the wide range of medical services offered by the facility. He also inspected the medical teams working at the facility. He was accompanied during the visit by Omar Hussain Alfardan, President and CEO of Alfardan Group.

The Peninsula

