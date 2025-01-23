Al Mahmoud Visits Alfardan Medical With Northwestern Medicine

Minister of Public H E Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud paid a visit to 'Alfardan Medical with Northwestern Medicine' (AMNM). During the visit, the was briefed on the wide range of medical services offered by the facility. He also inspected the medical teams working at the facility. He was accompanied during the visit by Omar Hussain Alfardan, President and CEO of Alfardan Group.

