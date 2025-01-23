NCSA President Meets Head Of Turkiye's Personal Data Protection Authority
Date
1/23/2025 1:03:03 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: President of the National cyber Security Agency (NCSA) H E Engineer Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki received yesterday President of Data Protection Authority of Turkiye, Dr. Faruk Bilir, and his accompanying delegation. The meeting provided an opportunity to showcase the ongoing efforts of the Agency's National Data Privacy Protection Office and to explore avenues for further collaboration between the two sides. This visit is part of the Agency's ongoing efforts to strengthen international cooperation and exchange expertise in the field of data privacy protection.
MENAFN23012025000063011010ID1109120360
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.