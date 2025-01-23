NCSA President Meets Head Of Turkiye's Personal Data Protection Authority

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: President of the National Security Agency (NCSA) H E Engineer Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki received yesterday President of Data Protection Authority of Turkiye, Dr. Faruk Bilir, and his accompanying delegation. The meeting provided an opportunity to showcase the ongoing efforts of the Agency's National Data Privacy Protection Office and to explore avenues for further collaboration between the two sides. This visit is part of the Agency's ongoing efforts to strengthen international cooperation and exchange expertise in the field of data privacy protection.