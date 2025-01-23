CRA Awards First Postal License To Qatar Post

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) yesterday officially granted the first postal license under the Law Regulating Postal Services (No. 15 of 2023) to Qatar Postal Services Company (Qatar Post) during a ceremony attended by senior officials and stakeholders from both organisations and other dignitaries.

CRA President Engineer Ahmad Abdulla Al Muslemani presented the license to the Chairman and Managing Director of Qatar Post, Faleh Bin Mohammed Al Naemi, at an event, which marked a crucial advancement in the modernisation of Qatar's postal sector by fostering competition and supporting the growth of the local economy, in accordance with the CRA Strategy and the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Al Muslemani noted that the awarding of the license represents a major milestone for Qatar's postal sector.



“By opening the market to competition, we are expanding consumer options through creating a robust, technology-driven ecosystem. These efforts reflect our commitment to consumer protection, market transparency, and fostering a dynamic sector that supports Qatar's ambitions through creating opportunities for local and international postal service providers,” he added.

The CRA President said that the CRA also seeks to foster a competitive and innovative postal sector that drives e-commerce growth by aligning with global trends such as sustainability, digitalization, and last-mile solutions, contributing to driving economic diversification in Qatar in alignment with its strategy, which is aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The licensing process is being implemented in two phases. Phase 1 automatically qualifies Qatar Postal Services Company as the public postal operator, granting it the first license in accordance with the provisions of the Law Regulating Postal Services. Phase 2, set to conclude in April 2025, focuses on licensing additional postal service providers. These regulatory measures will enable postal companies to offer innovative solutions in the postal market. Additionally, increased competition will enhance efficiency, improve service standards, and expand consumer choices while ensuring market fairness through CRA's regulatory oversight. In his remarks, Al Naemi expressed his pride in receiving the first postal license, noting that this achievement represents a significant milestone in the postal services sector.

“We are fully confident that Qatar Post has the ability to adapt to modern changes, thanks to its human and technical capabilities, as well as the wealth of expertise it has accumulated over the years. Qatar Post's achievements over the past decade are undeniable, including the development of its human and technological capacities, its excellence in delivering high-quality services, and its recognition in global rankings for service quality and diversity. These accomplishments underscore Qatar Post's readiness for a bright and promising future,” he said.

The Communications Regulatory Authority has taken a proactive approach in implementing the Law Regulating Postal Services since its issuance. In this endeavour, CRA has developed a comprehensive set of essential regulatory tools, encompassing postal services licenses, consumer protection policy and regulation, postal services regulation, license fees regulation, and regulation of postal quality of service obligations. Demonstrating its commitment to transparency and inclusiveness, CRA has actively engaged stakeholders from both the public and private sectors throughout the development process.

CRA's strategy in this context included conducting public consultations on the initial drafts of the regulatory instruments and organizing subsequent workshops to discuss stakeholders' feedback. This approach aimed to incorporate valuable inputs into the final versions of the regulatory instruments. Through these concerted efforts, CRA ensures that the resulting regulatory framework is fair, transparent, and competitive while effectively safeguarding consumer rights.