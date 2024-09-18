Dysphagia Supplement Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.76 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dysphagia Supplement Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Dysphagia Supplement Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The dysphagia supplement market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.29 billion in 2023 to $1.37 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing number of elderly individuals, the prevalence of neurological disorders, healthcare awareness and diagnosis, the rise in the prevalence of dysphagia, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Dysphagia Supplement Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The dysphagia supplement market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing prevalence of digestive disease, growing utilization of thickening solutions, rise in educational initiatives, and increase in the number of people suffering from swallowing problems.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Dysphagia Supplement Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Dysphagia Supplement Market

The increasing prevalence of digestive diseases is expected to propel growth in the dysphagia supplement market. Digestive diseases refer to various gastrointestinal disorders, including conditions that impact the esophagus, stomach, intestines, liver, and pancreas. The rise in digestive disease is due to aging populations, poor diet, sedentary lifestyles, increasing obesity rates, and environmental influences. Dysphagia supplements help manage digestive diseases by providing easy-to-swallow, nutrient-rich options that ensure adequate nutrition for individuals with swallowing difficulties.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Dysphagia Supplement Market Share?

Key players in the dysphagia supplement market include Nestlé S.A. , Abbott Laboratories, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Danone S.A., Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Kent Precision Foods Group, Prosource, Saraya Co. Ltd., Matsun Nutrition Inc., Matsun Nutrition, Trisco Foods Pty Ltd., Flavour Creations, Medtrition Inc., Simply Thick LLC, Hormel Health Labs, Swallowing Diagnostics Inc., Nutrinovo Ltd., Nutridrinks Limited.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Dysphagia Supplement Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the dysphagia supplement market are focused on developing innovative products, such as food and beverage thickeners, to serve customers with swallowing difficulties better. Food and beverage thickeners are substances added to liquids and foods to alter their consistency, making them easier and safer to swallow for individuals with dysphagia. These thickeners reduce the risk of aspiration and choking by ensuring that the consistency of the food or liquid matches the individual's swallowing capabilities.

How Is The Global Dysphagia Supplement Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Powder Thickener, Ready To Drink Thickened Beverages, Instant Food, Oral Nutritional Supplements

2) By Indication: Oropharyngeal Dysphagia, Esophageal Dysphagia

3) By Applications: Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Super markets

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Dysphagia Supplement Market

North America was the largest region in the dysphagia supplement market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the dysphagia supplement market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Dysphagia Supplement Market Definition

A dysphagia supplement is a specially formulated nutritional product designed to assist individuals who have difficulty swallowing (dysphagia). These supplements provide essential nutrients that are easier to swallow, often available as thickened liquids, purees, or powders that can be mixed with liquids to achieve the desired consistency. Dysphagia supplements ensure that individuals with swallowing difficulties receive adequate nutrition and hydration while minimizing the risk of aspiration and choking.

Dysphagia Supplement Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global dysphagia supplement market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Dysphagia Supplement Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dysphagia supplement market size, dysphagia supplement market drivers and trends, dysphagia supplement market major players, dysphagia supplement competitors' revenues, dysphagia supplement market positioning, and dysphagia supplement market growth across geographies. The dysphagia supplement market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Botanical Supplements Global Market Report 2024



Herbal Supplements Global Market Report 2024



Probiotics Dietary Supplements Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.