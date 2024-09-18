Superplastic's Dopeameme Institute For Pleasure Research (D.I.P.R.) To Launch This Fall At AREA15

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Promotional Graphic for Dopeameme Institute for Pleasure Research (D.I.P.R.). (Graphic Courtesy of Superplastic)

Superplastic – the globally renowned character factory making content, experiences and products – is about to unleash its most audacious venture yet at AREA15.

- Superplastic CEO Jennifer van DijkLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Superplastic – the globally renowned character factory making content, experiences and products for those who get it – is about to unleash its most audacious venture yet: the Dopeameme Institute for Pleasure Research (D.I.P.R.). The brick-and-mortar destination is set to make its grand debut this fall inside AREA15, Las Vegas' pulse-pounding experiential entertainment district. Promising a residency like none other, Dopeameme will offer a 40-minute-long, story-driven experience that will push the boundaries of what immersive entertainment can be.Spawning from the creative minds behind Superplastic's top synthetic superstars, Janky and Guggimon, Dopeameme is a testament to the brand's innovation and imagination. Known for high-profile collaborations with industry giants such as Mercedes-Benz, Gucci, Fortnite, Tommy Hilfiger, The Weeknd, Post Malone and more, Superplastic's first-ever, brick-and-mortar interactive attraction will redefine what visitors expect from immersive entertainment experiences. Dopeameme will be more than just a visual spectacle-it will provide a robust journey involving active physical participation from its guests, fully engaging them in the quest for pleasure.Set within a dynamic physical location, Dopeameme will lead visitors-turned-test subjects through a series of immersive rooms, each designed to trigger an actual dopamine rush. Throughout the adventure, guests will encounter interactive delights for all the senses as well as candid photo opportunities that capture their most euphoric moments and exultant dance moves.By the end of their visit, each guest will receive a personalized digital profile, including multiple photos, their recommended Dopeameme“prescription” that can be purchased at the retail store and other details from their visit they can share on social media.Packed with Superplastic merch, the onsite retail store will be open to Dopeameme ticket holders and AREA15 visitors alike. Including unique Dopeameme-branded and Las Vegas-themed apparel and impulse buys, the shop will allow visitors to take a piece of the pleasure home and keep the good times rolling.“D.I.P.R. marks a major leap in Superplastic's mission to expand our digital dreams and IP character universe into an unforgettable, IRL experience for fans,” said Superplastic CEO Jennifer van Dijk.“AREA15's pioneering success as a hub for next-gen entertainment provides us with a prime location, where we're inviting visitors to actively participate in a story-driven adventure that's as interactive as it is captivating. This is the next evolution of Superplastic's legacy, converging in an unparalleled Las Vegas experience.”ABOUT DOPEAMEME INSTITUTE FOR PLEASURE RESEARCH (D.I.P.R.)The Dopeameme Institute for Pleasure Research (D.I.P.R.) is a cutting-edge experiential project by Superplastic, launching this fall at AREA15 in Las Vegas. Dopeameme is a 40-minute, story-driven and highly interactive journey that will immerse visitors in a series of rooms designed to trigger dopamine rushes. Throughout the adventure, guests will encounter interactive visual, auditory and tactile experiences as well as several candid photo opportunities that capture their most eccentric moments and dance moves. For more information on Superplastic, visit superplastic or follow on Instagram , TikTok, X and YouTube .ABOUT SUPERPLASTICSuperplastic is a character-driven intellectual property company that creates synthetic celebrities with millions of followers worldwide and who appear in social media, music, gaming, high-end collectibles, fashion, animated entertainment, web3 and live experiences. The company sells tens of millions of dollars in real and virtual products annually, and has collaborated with Gucci, Fortnite, Mercedes-Benz, Tommy Hilfiger, Christie's Auction House, J. Balvin, Kidsuper, Pusha-T, Paris Hilton, Post Malone, The Weeknd, Vince Staples, Rico Nasty and more. For more information, visit superplastic or follow on Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube.ABOUT AREA15 LAS VEGASAREA15, located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, represents the world's first purpose-built immersive entertainment district offering live events, distinctive attractions, interactive art installations, extraordinary design elements, unique retail, ground-breaking technology, bars and eateries and much more. AREA15's curated mix of dynamic destinations-including LIFTOFF Bar and Ride, Meow Wolf's Omega Mart, Illuminarium, Dueling Axes, Five Iron Golf, Kaia, The Beast, Wink World: Portals Into the Infinite, Museum Fiasco and many more-represents what's next in experiential entertainment. With a robust, ever-changing roster of concerts, events, immersive art exhibitions, out-of-this-world nightlife and boundary-pushing production shows.

