Butterfinger X Popup Bagels: The Ultimate, Sweet Breakfast Treat Collaboration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Taste the iconic crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery bar in a limited-edition cream cheese made with Butterfinger® at all PopUp Bagels locations

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfinger®, the crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery bar is teaming up with PopUp Bagels , the innovators behind the "Not Famous, but Known" bagel and schmear brand to unveil an exclusive "cream cheese spread made with Butterfinger®."

PopUp Bagels x Butterfinger

This limited-edition collaboration is a fun take on the traditional schmear that's made with the iconic peanut-buttery bar that fans have known and loved for 100 years. Brand fans and bagel enthusiasts alike can grip, rip and dip their oven-hot and whole bagels into the irresistible peanut-buttery schmear made with bits of crispety, crunchety Butterfinger that will elevate their tastebuds with every bite.

"We're always looking for new and creative ways for our fans to enjoy Butterfinger and we're delighted to put a fun spin on breakfast with our PopUp Bagels partnership," said Neal Finkler, Vice President of Marketing for the Ferrero Mainstream Chocolate portfolio. "The blend of Butterfinger's iconic crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery bar mixed with PopUp Bagels schmear is a flavor like no other and we can't wait for everyone to try it."

The limited-edition schmear made with Butterfinger will launch at PopUp Bagels locations beginning Wednesday, September 25 through Tuesday, October 1. However, fans who can't wait to lay a finger on the crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery deliciousness can pre-order the exclusive offering for pick-up at all PopUp Bagels locations, on Sunday, September 22 at 12pm EST at .

About Butterfinger®

Butterfinger® is an iconic American crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery bar that has been providing one-of-a-kind enjoyment to consumers since 1923. Butterfinger® is available nationwide at mass, grocery, and convenience stores.

YouTube ).

About Ferrero®

Ferrero began in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram.

.

About PopUp Bagels

Founded in the heart of a pandemic in Adam Goldberg's kitchen, PopUp Bagels began as a simple mission fueled by passion and dedication-to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, just the essence of simplicity... crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, the right size, and an ideal proportion of seeds.

What started in a small kitchen quickly evolved into a culinary sensation, winning over locals' taste buds and hearts, as well as winning Brooklyn's BagelFest Best Bagel award two years in a row. Today, PopUp Bagels is a name that spans several neighborhoods, including five towns in Connecticut, its most known location in Greenwich Village, NYC, and now the Upper West Side and Upper East Side, with exciting new locations to come next. Our brand extends further with seasonal locations in East Hampton, Palm Beach, Wellesley, and beyond.

As we continue to expand, our dedication to bagel-making allows more people to experience our simple yet distinct offerings. Our bagels are served fresh from the oven, hot and whole - and we do not make sandwiches. Loyal fans love to grip, rip, and dip right on the street, or bagels can be taken home or to the park to enjoy it in endless ways.

Instagram

or our

website , where every bagel crafted is a testament to this commitment to perfection.

CONTACT: Jaclyn Giuliano, [email protected]

SOURCE Ferrero North America

