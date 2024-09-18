Earth Animal Launches Holiday Buy One Gift One Initiative For Shelter Dogs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SOUTHPORT, Conn., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Animal, a Certified B CorporationTM offering products and services which promote wellness and healing for dogs and cats, announces the Buy Joy to Gift Joy holiday campaign. In partnership with Greater Good Charities, Earth Animal will donate one No-Hide® Strip to shelter dogs for every Pumpkin Spice or Holiday Feast No-Hide Chew sold between September 1 and December 31, 2024.

Earth Animal partners with Greater Good Charities!

"We hope to have success with this project as shelter dogs have a great need for support," says Susan Goldstein, Co-Founder of Earth Animal. "Through this project, we aim to expand the awareness of the many challenges they face. We hope our efforts bring a bit of joy to the dogs themselves, as well as loving homes."

Earth Animal is on a mission to gift joy by donating No-Hide Chews to 80,000 shelter dogs through this initiative. No-Hide is the first alternative to rawhide, offering a safe, nutritious and enjoyable chew experience. It is the perfect treat for shelter dogs, as well as home dwellers. They are wholesome, easily digestible, and good for the teeth and gums.

The company is partnering with Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good.

"We are grateful to Earth Animal for helping us provide animal welfare organizations with a way to give joy to the pets in their care during the holidays," said Liz Baker, CEO for Greater Good Charities. "Feeding pets in their care is one of the biggest expenses that shelters have so being able to donate treats for thousands of shelter dogs will help off-set these costs."

Earth Animal's seasonal No-Hide Chews are available for a limited time through Chewy, independent pet stores nationwide , and earthanimal . Learn more at earthanimal/giftjoy .



Earth Animal is a Certified B Corporation that uses 1% of their annual net sales to support impact-driven initiatives and endeavors. Through investments and donations, they have given nearly 2 million dollars to support mission-driven organizations and a more sustainable future.

About Earth Animal

In 1979, Dr. Bob and Susan Goldstein, Co-Founders of Earth Animal, embraced the transition from conventional veterinary medicine to an integrative and holistic approach focusing on the whole animal. They began creating natural products without using toxic chemicals to treat their patients and family animals. Since then, Earth Animal's focus has been to pioneer another way - a more holistic, humane, and sustainable way to enhance and preserve quality of life for dogs and cats. Their award-winning products are produced with purpose in the USA with the Earth's finest ingredients.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a Four-Star rating on

Charity Navigator

and a Platinum Seal on

GuideStar, has invested more than $750 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood

Contact: Susan Goldstein

Telephone: 203.557.3322

Email: [email protected]

Website: earthanimal

SOURCE Earth Animal

