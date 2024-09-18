SOCAR To Launch Renewable Energy Projects In Garabagh And Eastern Zangezur
Date
9/18/2024 8:16:28 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is set to advance
several renewable energy
initiatives in the liberated territories
of Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur, Azernews
reports
that speaking at the "Caspian Energy Forum" in Baku, Teymur
Guliyev, SOCAR's Deputy Vice-President for Energy Transition,
Environment, and Decarbonization, detailed the upcoming projects.
Among the major initiatives is the development of a 240 MW solar
power plant named "Shafag," which SOCAR plans to build in
collaboration with bp from Great Britain and the Azerbaijan
Investment Company. This plant is expected to supply energy to the
Sangachal terminal.
Additionally, SOCAR is exploring the potential for geothermal
energy production. Guliyev noted that while archives are being
reviewed, the project will be integrated into the new
infrastructure being established in these areas.
Furthermore, SOCAR is also planning the construction of a 100 MW
wind power plant in the Lachin region in partnership with Masdar, a
company from the United Arab Emirates. These projects highlight
SOCAR's commitment to enhancing energy security and sustainability
in the region.
