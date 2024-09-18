Zelensky: Course Of War Depends On Quick Supply Of Weapons By Partners

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukrainian units are holding the front line thanks to the courage of and support from partners.

The head of state announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Our brigades are holding the front line thanks to the bravery of Ukrainians and the support of our partners. Right now, it is especially important to feel the impact of our agreements at the front lines. These agreements must be implemented as quickly as possible -- the course of the war depends on it. Only actions that strengthen Ukraine's position and worsen the occupiers' situation will force Russia to seek peace," Zelensky said.

Photo: 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Mechanized Brigade

He thanked "everyone who is working and fighting for Ukraine, for our people, and for our interests."

Photo: Donbas Special Purpose Battalion

As many as 194 combat clashes between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders were recorded on September 17, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.