Explained: How Will Centre Implement One Nation One Election?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a major decision, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the recommendation of panel headed by former president Nath Kovind for 'One Nation One Election .

Kovind-led panel had submitted the report in the month of March ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha elections.

Simultaneous elections: Recommendations of high-level committee

- have been held simultaneously between 1951 and 1967.

- Law Commission: 170th report (1999): One election to Lok Sabha and all legislative assemblies in five years.

- Parliamentary Committee 79th Report (2015): Suggest methods for simultaneous elections in two phases.

- High Level Committee chaired by Shri Ram Nath Kovind extensively consulted a broad spectrum of stakeholders including political parties and experts.





Recommendations and way forward

- Implement in two phases.

In first phase: Conduct Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously.

In second phase: Conduct local body elections (panchayat and municipalities) within 100 days of general elections.

- A common electoral roll will be used for all elections, with voter ID cards prepared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in coordination with state election authorities.

- Initiate detailed discussions throughout the country.

- Constitute an implementation group.





What the panel said about two phases?

The Committee recommends that in the first step, simultaneous elections to the House of the People and the state legislative assemblies be held. In the second step, the elections to Municipalities and Panchayats will be synchronized with House of People and state legislative assemblies in such a way that Municipalities and Panchayat elections are held within hundred days of the holding of elections of the House of the People and the State Legislative Assemblies.