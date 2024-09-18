JD(S) Hails 'One Nation, One Election' As Historic Decision By PM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) HD Kumaraswamy, Union for Heavy Industries and Steel on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' initiative as a historic step towards improving India's electoral system.

He further mentioned that the Janata Dal (Secular) welcomes the 'One Nation, One Election' system.

Speaking to the after attending a meeting on Electric (EVs) organised by the of Heavy Industries at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Kumaraswamy responded to questions about this initiative.

“A committee was formed under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of conducting simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and Assemblies. The committee has submitted its report, and the Union Cabinet has approved it,” Kumaraswamy stated.

He added that within the first 100 days of its third term in office, the Modi government has delivered on its election promise by taking this historic decision.

Kumaraswamy further stated,“The central government will take all necessary steps to protect the domestic steel sector, including addressing the challenges posed by cheap Chinese steel.”

Speaking at the Domestic Alloy Industry Conference organised by the Indian Primary Alloy and Ferroalloy Association (IPAFA) in New Delhi on Wednesday, the minister responded to a question about the uncontrolled import of steel from China.

He mentioned that the government will soon discuss the possibility of imposing higher import duties on Chinese steel with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, stressing that the domestic steel sector will not be allowed to face any danger.

He added, "It is our responsibility to protect both the domestic steel and alloy industries. We must safeguard the industry from challenges, and in this regard, we will discuss with the Finance Minister the imposition of a minimum import duty on steel. Preliminary discussions are already underway, and efforts will be made to convince the Finance Minister."

When asked about the ongoing protests against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam National Steel Plant (Vizag Steel), the minister responded, "I am aware of the situation. We face challenges, but we are making every effort to stabilise and save the plant."

Ajit Kumar Saxena, Chairman and Managing Director of Manganese Ore India Ltd. and Manish Sarda, President of IPAFA, were also present at the event.