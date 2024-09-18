Maha: Nirupam Urges Women To Stay Vigilant Against Cong’S ‘Deceitful’ Agenda

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Shiv Sena Deputy Leader and Spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam on Wednesday strongly condemned leader Sunil Kedar's recent statement, vowing to halt the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana if MVA comes to power.

Nirupam asserted that Kedar's remarks cement Congress' anti-women stance, urging women across the state to stay vigilant against the party's 'deceitful' agenda.

Nirupam at the press highlighted that from the inception of the Ladki Bahin scheme, Congress has consistently attempted to undermine it.

“Right from the moment this revolutionary scheme was launched by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Congress has been trying to mislead the public, claiming the state lacks funds and labelling the initiative as a gimmick,” he said.

Despite these claims, the scheme has gained overwhelming support from women across Maharashtra. Before Raksha Bandhan, financial assistance was successfully deposited into the bank accounts of 1.6 crore women. Congress's efforts to stop the scheme, including a petition in the Bombay High Court, were swiftly dismissed by the court, Nirupam added.

Nirupam also noted that another Congress worker has filed a petition against the scheme at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, showing the party's deep-rooted animosity towards the welfare of women.

"As long as Eknath Shinde remains Chief Minister, no one will be able to stop the Ladki Bahin scheme,” Nirupam assured.

He also reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing the scheme post-elections, with the Chief Minister guaranteeing an increase in the financial aid to Rs1,500.

Nirupam further criticised Congress' double standards, pointing out that the party supports the 'Mayya Samman Yojana' in Jharkhand, where they govern alongside Hemant Soren while opposing a similar initiative in Maharashtra.

“In Jharkhand, Congress is happily providing financial assistance to women, organizing events to celebrate their scheme. Yet, when Maharashtra's women receive financial aid, it seems to hurt Congress' interests,” he remarked.

He accused Congress of discriminating against women based on state lines.