Autopsy report of Turkish American activist reveals Eygi died from Israeli soldiers shooting

(MENAFN) A Turkish American activist, Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, was killed on September 6 during a peaceful demonstration in the occupied West Bank. Newly released details from an official forensic autopsy have confirmed that she was slain by Israeli who opened fire from a great distance. The autopsy report revealed that Eygi, 26, sustained a single firearm bullet core entry wound on her body, which was lethal on its own. Notably, the report stated, "According to the skin and subcutaneous findings of the firearm bullet core entry wound, since no burns, smoke, soot and gunpowder residues were detected around the firearm entry hole, the shot was fired from a distance."



Eygi's death sparked international outrage, drawing condemnation from numerous Turkish officials and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who called the killing "unacceptable." The forensic autopsy was conducted in Izmir, Turkey, where her body had been repatriated before funeral services. The report clarified that no toxic substances were found in her blood. However, a cerebral hemorrhage and brain damage were detected, contributing to her death.



The autopsy also noted that the entry wound was damaged, and the bullet core had been removed during the first autopsy conducted in Palestine. This made it challenging to form a definite opinion about the direction of the shot or the bullet core, particularly due to the absence of images from the scene of the incident. The report further mentioned that "six metallic foreign objects were removed from the body, constituting evidence of a crime," which were handed over to prosecutors for examination.



In conclusion, the report determined that Eygi's death was the result of a fracture of the bones of her head, hemorrhage between the membranes of the brain, and brain tissue destruction due to the firearm bullet injury. Her killing has intensified the discourse around the use of lethal force by Israeli soldiers in the occupied territories and has prompted calls for accountability from the international community.

