(MENAFN) In a recent incident that has sparked outrage and concern, a series of synchronized pager explosions across Lebanon resulted in at least nine fatalities and approximately 2,800 injuries. The blasts, linked to members of the group Hezbollah, have drawn significant criticism, including from former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, who described the method as “reckless” and akin to due to the potential for civilian casualties.



The explosions occurred when handheld pagers detonated simultaneously on Tuesday, with Hezbollah attributing the violence to what it termed Israel's “sinful aggression.” The militant group has vowed to retaliate, although Israel has not confirmed any involvement in the attacks. Historically, Israel has conducted airstrikes against Hezbollah and has issued warnings of further military actions if cross-border hostilities do not cease.



Snowden expressed his views on social media platform X, suggesting that the pagers likely contained "implanted explosives" rather than being the result of hacking. He highlighted the severity of the injuries inflicted, arguing that the use of such devices constituted reckless behavior: “They blew up countless numbers of people who were driving, shopping, et cetera,” he stated, emphasizing the indiscriminate nature of the violence.



According to reports from Sky News Arabia, sources indicated that the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad may have planted explosives, specifically PETN (pentaerythritol tetranitrate), within the batteries of the pagers, remotely detonating them by altering the battery temperature. This shipment reportedly arrived in Lebanon earlier this year.



The ramifications of the blasts have been dire, with Lebanese authorities confirming that civilians were among the injured. A Hezbollah source mentioned the tragic death of a 10-year-old daughter of one of its members, while the group acknowledged the deaths of eight of its own in the explosions. This incident raises serious questions about the safety and security of civilians in conflict zones and the ethical implications of using such tactics in warfare.

