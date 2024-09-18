Olympic athlete gets put off due to Christian expression

(MENAFN) Serbian judo Nemanja Majdov has been suspended for five months by the International Judo Federation (IJF) due to a violation of the organization’s rules regarding religious expressions during competition. The announcement, made by Majdov himself via social media, revealed that he was penalized for making the sign of the cross before his match against Greece’s Teodor Tselidis at the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.



Majdov disclosed that he received notice of his suspension 15 days prior to his public announcement. The penalty prohibits him from participating in any tournaments, training camps, or preparatory events until it expires. In his Instagram post, Majdov made it clear that he has no intention of apologizing for his gesture, asserting that even if he had anticipated the punishment, he would still refuse to express remorse.



Reflecting on the situation, Majdov noted, “Nothing new for me personally, just a new page in my career and a new life experience.” He expressed disappointment over the incident, lamenting that the sport of judo has become entangled in issues like these.



During his bout with Tselidis, Majdov faced an early defeat after receiving three yellow cards, leading to his disqualification. His frustration with the ruling prompted him to voice strong criticisms of the judging standards and the overall atmosphere of the Paris Olympics. In a series of now-deleted posts, he described the judging as “satanic trash” and claimed that the integrity of judo has been compromised, asserting that the outcomes of matches are heavily influenced by referees.



“The values of yours, sports and Olympics, are just trash,” he added. “Judo is a lost sport. 100% of the outcome of the fight is controlled by the referees. Those who bend over and bow to them get ahead. You will never get that from me. I don’t need such a medal.”



As of now, the IJF has not released an official statement regarding Majdov’s suspension, leaving the situation in a state of uncertainty as it continues to attract attention from the sports community and beyond. This incident raises important questions about the intersection of sports, personal beliefs, and regulatory authority in international competition.

