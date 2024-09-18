Train accident in Prague injures over 25 individuals

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a train collision in Prague resulted in at least 25 people being injured. The accident occurred in the Prague 8 district, near the bridge on Cuprova Street. According to Czech police, the incident involved two trains: one was moving, while the other was stationary. The collision between the two trains led to several individuals being injured at the scene.



Prague Medical Rescue Services reported that they rescued 25 people, most of whom sustained injuries to their limbs or heads. The situation required a significant response from emergency services, and Czech Railways facilitated the evacuation of approximately 200 passengers using a special evacuation train. This effort was crucial to ensuring the safety of those affected by the crash.



Local media indicated that the collision occurred when one of the passenger trains crashed into the stationary train. The police have initiated an investigation into the accident, treating it as a case of "negligence." This investigation is focusing on the circumstances that led to the crash, including potential errors or oversights that may have contributed to the incident.



In a development that has added to the gravity of the situation, one of the train drivers involved tested positive for alcohol. This finding has raised concerns about driver impairment as a possible factor in the accident. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the precise cause of the collision and to implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

