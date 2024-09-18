DUBAI SOUTH SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH FLICK MEDIA FOR OOH ADVERTISING

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics, and real estate, signed an agreement with Flick to handle outdoor advertising across key areas at Dubai South.

The agreement was signed at Dubai South HQ, by Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, and Mohamad AlMardini at Flick, in the presence of senior executives from both entities.

The partnership with Flick Media marks a strategic move by Dubai South to enhance its visibility and engagement with residents, businesses, and visitors through innovative outdoor advertising solutions.

In his comments, Nabil Al Kindi, said:“Since its launch, Dubai South was destined to become the city to live, work, and thrive, and we have seen the area grow in popularity year after year among investors and businesses alike. By leveraging Flick Media's expertise, we aim to enhance our engagement with the community and key stakeholders, supporting our vision to create a vibrant and thriving hub at Dubai South.”

Mohamad AlMardini, added:“We are excited to collaborate with Dubai South in showcasing their dynamic city through our cutting-edge outdoor advertising solutions. Our goal is to highlight the unique offerings of Dubai South, making it an even more attractive destination for businesses and residents alike.”

Flick, a leading advertising firm, specializes in strategic planning to deliver measurable results, and provides a meticulously curated blend of indoor and outdoor advertising solutions. With prime placements at high-profile locations, including private jet airports, Flick is poised to transform the advertising landscape for its clients, and redefine modern marketing by providing brands with unparalleled exposure and dynamic visual engagement.

Dubai South is Dubai's largest single urban master development focusing on an aviation and logistics ecosystem that houses the world's largest airport when fully operational, complemented by a multi-modal transport infrastructure connecting air, land and sea. Dubai South aims to create a vibrant living and working community by leveraging its unique aviation, logistics, and real-estate offerings and world-class infrastructure solutions.