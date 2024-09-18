House Wraps Industry Business Report 2024-2030: Engineering & Construction Trends Wrapping Up New Prospects For Building Wraps

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "House Wraps - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for House Wraps is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$9.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the house wraps market is driven by several factors. Increasing awareness of energy efficiency and sustainable building practices has led to higher demand for materials that improve insulation and reduce energy consumption. Stringent building codes and regulations mandating moisture control and energy efficiency in new constructions are also propelling the adoption of house wraps. The rise in residential and commercial construction activities, particularly in regions prone to extreme weather conditions, is further boosting market demand. Technological advancements that enhance the functionality and ease of installation of house wraps are attracting more builders and contractors to adopt these solutions.

Additionally, growing consumer awareness of the benefits of a well-sealed building envelope, including reduced energy bills and improved indoor air quality, is supporting market growth. These factors, coupled with ongoing research and development efforts to create more advanced and cost-effective house wraps, are ensuring robust expansion of the house wraps market, highlighting their critical role in modern construction practices.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Non-Perforated House Wraps segment, which is expected to reach US$7.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.0%. The Perforated House Wraps segment is also set to grow at 5.4% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.9% CAGR to reach $999.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., ANCI Inc., Benjamin Obdyke Inc., and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global House Wraps Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects? Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 318 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW



Controlling Moisture is Key to Prolonging Building Durability & Life: This Basic Architectural Fact Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of House Wraps

Weather Resistive Barriers: An Indispensable Part of Modern Architecture

Housewraps: A Homeowner and Building Operator's Best Defense Against Moisture Related Damages

Global Economic Update

A Recovering Construction Industry Bodes Well for Housewraps

Growing Construction Spending to Create a Parallel Rise in Demand for Housewraps

US Construction Outlook

United States Housing Units Starts: 2018-2023 (Housing Units in Thousands)

Competition

House Wraps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

House Wraps: Overview, Definition, Types, Importance & Benefits

Types of House Wraps

Key Considerations for Selecting an Appropriate House Wrap

Careful Installation Critical to Achieve Results

Benefits of House Wraps

Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Focus on Energy Efficiency & Adoption of Thermal Insulation to Magnify Importance of House Wraps

Here's How House Wraps Help Protect the R-Value of Insulation

House Wraps Market Eyes Growth with Increasing Focus on Sustainability in Construction Practices

Engineering & Construction Trends Wrapping Up New Prospects for Building Wraps

Housewraps Rise in Prominence in Net Zero Buildings to Help Increase Energy Efficiency & Reduce Energy Wastages

Extreme Climatic Conditions Offer a Strong Business Case for House Wraps

Innovations Gain Momentum in House Wraps Market

Implementation of New Building Energy Codes Set the Pace for Innovations in WRB Products Market

Material Innovation Continues to Drive Market Growth

A Peek into Select Advancements in Housewraps Market

Advent of Flame-retardant Membranes in Modern House Wraps

Self-Adhering Wraps all Set to Witness Wider Adoption

Influx of High-Performance Solutions

Drainable House Wraps: One of the Fastest Growing House Wraps by Type

Home Renovations & Need for Better Buildings Spur Sales of Housewraps

Indoor Air Quality & House Wraps

Focus on Building Smarter Buildings as Emission Savers to Push Up Adoption of House Wraps

Steady Replacement of Solid Wood with Engineered Wood in Building Construction Shifts Focus on House Wraps

Rise of Smart Buildings Bodes Well for Innovative House Wrap Solutions

How Commercial Building Wraps Differ from Residential Building Wraps Addressing the Common Issues with House Wraps

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 79 Featured)



Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

ANCI Inc.

Benjamin Obdyke Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

CertainTeed, LLC

CS Fabric International Corporation

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Henry Company LLC

INDEVCO North America, Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.

Kingspan Insulation LLC

Owens Corning

Protecto Wrap Company R.H. Tamlyn & Sons, LP

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global House Wraps Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900