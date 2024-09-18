EU declares funding initiative of USD44.4M to enhance Rwanda’s pharmaceutical sector

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the European Union announced a substantial new funding initiative of €40 million (approximately USD44.4 million) aimed at enhancing local manufacturing and ensuring equitable access to quality, safe, effective, and affordable health products in Rwanda. This funding was unveiled during the two-day East Africa Pharma and Biotech conference held in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.



The grant is designed to bolster access to medicines and healthcare products through a variety of EU-funded projects. These projects will focus on several key areas, including pharmaceutical research and development, skills development, entrepreneurship, supply chain improvements, and regulatory strengthening. The initiative reflects the EU's commitment to supporting Rwanda's aspirations to become a regional hub for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.



EU President Ursula von der Leyen had initially committed to these projects last December during a meeting with Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Belen Calvo Uyarra, the European Union ambassador to Rwanda, emphasized that the funding would aid Rwanda in establishing domestic pharmaceutical and vaccine production, aligning with the country's broader vision.



This new funding complements the EU's ongoing efforts under the Team Europe Initiative on Manufacturing and Access to Vaccines, Medicines, and Health Technologies in Africa (MAV+), which includes Rwanda in its scope. Yvan Butera, Rwanda’s Minister of State for Health, highlighted the government's commitment to developing a local pharmaceutical manufacturing hub to improve access to medical products both within Rwanda and across Africa. He noted that the funding underscores the priority of advancing local manufacturing capabilities and addressing global health disparities.



The implementation of these projects will be carried out by EU member state agencies in close collaboration with the Rwandan government, ensuring that the initiatives align with local needs and contribute effectively to Rwanda's health sector development goals.

