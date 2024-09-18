San Pedro Día De Los Muertos Festival To Host Largest Catrina Contest With Royal Caribbean Cruise For 10 As Grand Prize

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ryan Blaney, Executive Director of Discover San PedroLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Discover San Pedro is proud to announce the largest Catrina Contest in California as part of its annual Día de Los Muertos Festival. This year, the contest will offer a grand prize sponsored by the LA Cruise Alliance, which includes Royal Caribbean Group, Carnival Corporation, and MSC Cruises. The winner will receive an unforgettable cruise for 10 aboard Royal Caribbean International.The contest, a central feature of the Día de Los Muertos Festival in Downtown San Pedro, invites participants to honor the cultural icon of La Catrina. This event is not merely a costume contest, but an opportunity to embody the rich cultural tradition of Día de Los Muertos. La Catrina, a beautifully decorated skeleton in elegant attire, celebrates life and death with festive spirit and respect, reminding us of the phrase,“todos somos calaveras” – we are all skeletons, after all."This year, we are elevating our celebration with a contest that encourages participants to bring La Catrina to life in creative and meaningful ways. At its core, the event celebrates family, connection, and remembrance, which is perfectly complemented by our grand prize-a cruise that promises to create lasting memories with loved ones,” said Ryan Blaney, Executive Director of Discover San Pedro.A Celebration of Family and TraditionThe LA Cruise Alliance, a key supporter of the event, emphasizes the importance of community, family, and creating memories.“We are proud to call San Pedro home and are thrilled to support this event, which contributes to the cultural richness of the community,” said Preston Carnahan, Associate Vice President, West Coast Destination for Royal Caribbean Group.“Our hope is to remind everyone of the importance of family, of taking time to celebrate life and to create those unforgettable moments together.”The Catrina Contest will judge participants on creativity, design, beauty, authenticity, crowd response, and their personal connection to Día de Los Muertos, as described in their application. The event is open to individuals of all genders, aged 18 to 99, who are invited to showcase their interpretation of this beloved tradition.PrizesIn addition to the grand prize, the contest offers several exciting rewards:Second Prize: A feast for 10 at the renowned San Pedro Fish Market.Third Prize: A round trip for four to Catalina Island aboard Catalina Express.Fourth Prize: Private use of the Downtown San Pedro Trolley for up to 30 people for three hours.Blaney added,“Día de Los Muertos is more than our biggest event of the year; it's a celebration of the soul of our community. With the generous support of the LA Cruise Alliance, this year's Catrina Contest will transform the streets of San Pedro into a vibrant showcase of tradition, creativity, and togetherness.”How to ParticipateThe deadline to enter the Catrina Contest is October 15, 2024. To register, contestants can visit . Contestants must submit a completed application and adhere to all contest rules. Participation is free, and all entrants will receive recognition for their involvement.For more information on how to attend or participate in the event, visit .Media ContactBranimir KvartucDiscover San PedroPhone: 213-248-7954Email: ...Website:About Discover San PedroDiscover San Pedro is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the cultural and economic vitality of San Pedro through events, advocacy, and community engagement.About Royal Caribbean CruisesThree of the world's leading cruise lines – Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, and MSC Cruises – are combining their expertise to create a vision for San Pedro's cruise facilities as a gateway to Los Angeles. Under the banner of 'LA Cruise Alliance', the cruise lines are planning to bid for the opportunity to develop Los Angeles' cruise facilities.

