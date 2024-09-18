(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) --

1990 -- The number of Iraqi forces occupying Kuwait was estimated at 360,000, backed by 2,800 tanks, 1,800 armored and 1,540 artillery pieces.

1996 -- Abdullah Al-Jaber passed away age 96. He was the of Education in the first of Kuwait in 1962. Prior to being minister, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jaber was head of the courts in 1928 and chairman of the Municipality in 1932 amongst other posts. In 1965, he was a special advisor to the Amir of Kuwait and remained in the position until his death.

2001 -- Kuwait and Japan agreed to end exploration concessions granted to the Arabian Oil Company in the submerged area, divided since 1958, effective as of January 4, 2003.

2017 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) inked a loan agreement with Swaziland, worth KD four million (USD 12 million), to partake in funding an agricultural irrigation project.

2019 -- Kuwait and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) signed a cooperative agreement in the field of monitoring and protecting sea environment.

2020 -- US President Donald Trump awarded the Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah the Legion of Merit in recognition of his great efforts to settle regional and world disputes.

2022 -- Dhaman Health Assurance Hospitals Company (Dhaman) signed with Spanish firm Ribera Salud a deal to ready the company to provide medical services.

2023 -- Kuwaiti candidate Dr. Talal Al-Bathali won the Vice President post at the World Petroleum Council (WPC) for the 2023-26 tenure during the council's 24th meeting elections held in Calgary, Canada. (end) gta