Partners To Make Building Materials From Food And Beverage Cartons

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Waste 360

“We found this business venture to be a great opportunity to maximize the value of food and beverage cartons at the end of life. That's because this recycling process makes use of the whole carton. Because of how they are made they contain all the substrates needed to make the boards,” says Jason Pelz, vice president of sustainability for Tetra Pak – U.S. and Canada and vice president of recycling for Carton Council. Tetra Pak makes aseptic and gable-top food and beverage packaging and is a founding member of the Carton Council.

This new project follows similar ventures that Tetra Pak and the Council have supported to recover more cartons while helping to meet intensifying demand for sustainable building products. So, joining forces to take the work further felt like a natural fit, Pelz says.

Continue reading here