Egypt's FM Warns Against Slipping Into Inclusive Regional War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Foreign Bader Abdelatti cautioned on Tuesday once more against the danger of regional escalation in the region and slipping into a comprehensive regional war.

This came in two separate telephone calls conducted by Abdelatti with Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib on the latest developments in Lebanon, in light of the cyber-attacks that led to the explosion of several communication devices in several parts in Lebanon, Egyptian Ministry's spokesman Tamim Khallaf said in a statement.

The accelerated and dangerous developments in Lebanon are a clear indicator that the region is on a 'dangerous' turn due to irresponsible unilateral acts, which will affect the stability of whole region, Khallaf added.

He underlined the utmost importance of de-escalation that can be achieved by an "immediate" halt of the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and Israeli attacks in the West Bank as well as reaching a swift deal for the release of hostages, and the full and unconditional entry of humanitarian and medical aid to the Strip, according to the statement.

Abdelatti affirmed Egypt's full support to Lebanon as well as maintain its security, stability and sovereignty. (end) fas

