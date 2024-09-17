Justice Tashi Rabstan Likely To Be New J&K CJ

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – The Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday recommended appointment of Justice Tashi Rabistan as Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Justice Tashi Rabstan is the seniormost puisne judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. He was appointed as a judge on March 8 2013 and is due to retire on April 09,2025.

According to the collegium's resolution, in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, since Justice Tashi Rabstan has less than one year to retire, he can be appointed as the Chief Justice of his parent High Court.



Justice Tashi Rabstan belongs to Ladakh and would be the first Chief Justice from the region of Ladakh which has otherwise little or no representation among the Judges of the High Courts and no representation at all so far in the office of Chief Justice.

“Besides belonging to Ladakh, he is a Buddhist and belongs to the Bot Scheduled Tribe and his appointment will bring diversity in the office of Chief Justices of the High Courts. The Collegium, therefore, in supersession of its earlier recommendation made on 11 July 2024, recommends that Mr Justice Tashi Rabstan be appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” the collegium said.