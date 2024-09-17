J&K Goes To Polls Today For Phase-I

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As Jammu & Kashmir gears up for the first phase of the Legislative Assembly on September 18, Electronic Machines (EVMs) and other essential materials have reached all designated polling centers across 24 constituencies. The first phase will cover 24 constituencies – 16 in Kashmir and eight in Jammu.

According to official sources, comprehensive security plan has been put in place, with the deployment of additional security forces in sensitive and vulnerable areas to maintain law and order.

Police personnel, along with paramilitary forces, have been stationed at key points to ensure the safety of voters and polling staff. Strict surveillance measures have been activated to monitor activities in and around the polling stations.

In the Kashmir Division, 16 ACs will be contested, including Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, and others. Pampore leads with 14 candidates, while Srigufwara-Bijbehara has a tight race with only three. The Jammu Division will see elections in eight ACs, such as Inderwal, Kishtwar, and Padder-Nagseni. According to the latest electoral rolls, 23,27,580 voters are eligible to cast their ballots, comprising 11,76,462 male voters, 11,51,058 female voters, and 60 third-gender voters.

This marks the start of a three-phase electoral process in the Union Territory. Around 2.3 million voters, including 566,000 young voters, are eligible to participate in the first phase. Voters in districts from the southern regions of Kashmir, including Bijbehara, will cast their ballots.

In the district of Anantnag, 64 candidates are contesting, followed by 45 in Pulwama, and 27 in Doda. Other districts, such as Kulgam and Shopian, also have strong participation from competing candidates. Kulgam district features 10 candidates in the Kulgam Assembly Constituency, while Shopian district has 10 and 11 candidates in Zainapora and Shopian constituencies, respectively.

Security remains a top priority, with the hope that a maximum number of people will exercise their right to vote and participate in this important democratic event.

The IGP Kashmir

said,“We have ensured that the elections are held in a peaceful atmosphere, allowing people to vote freely and securely. Our focus is on providing a safe environment to encourage high voter turnout.”

The Election Commission has emphasized the need for a seamless and transparent electoral process. Comprehensive training has been provided to polling staff, including zonal and sector magistrates, as well as police officers. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel have been strategically deployed across districts to ensure security and order during the voting process.

Strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct is being enforced to maintain fairness and prevent undue influence on the elections. Election officials are optimistic about a high voter turnout, noting that several initiatives have been implemented to encourage voter participation.

As polling day approaches, Jammu and Kashmir stands poised for a pivotal moment in its democratic journey, with high hopes for a peaceful and participative election.

Over 35K KPs Eligible For Voting

More than 35,000 displaced Kashmiri Pandits from across the country are eligible to vote at 24 polling stations in the first phase of the three-phased Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Polling is set to be held on Wednesday in 24 Assembly constituencies of seven districts to decide the fate of 219 candidates.

The displaced Kashmiri Pandits will exercise their right of franchise in 16 constituencies of south Kashmir's Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts.

“As many as 35,500 Kashmiri migrant voters are eligible to cast their votes at 24 special polling stations set up in Jammu, Udhampur and Delhi tomorrow for the first phase of elections,” Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner Dr Arvind Karwani told PTI.

Dr Karwani, who is supervising the election process, said 34,852 such voters are registered in Jammu to exercise their right of franchise in 19 polling stations here.

Similarly, 648 such Kashmiri migrant voters are registered in Udhampur and Delhi to cast their votes at a polling station in Udhampur and four such polling stations in Delhi, he said.

Although the majority of Kashmiri Pandit population lives in Delhi, a miniscule number of around 600 have registered for the elections.

“All arrangements have been made for free and fair polling tomorrow,” the relief and rehabilitation commissioner said.

Security has been beefed up at all the polling stations and arrangements for elders, women and voters with disability have been put in place, he said.

“Kashmiri migrant voters opting to vote in person via electronic voting machines (EVMs) will have access to 24 polling stations, including 19 in Jammu, one in Udhampur, and four in Delhi,” he said.

The authorities, amid tight security, handed over the polling materials, including EVMs, to polling parties at Women's College in Jammu. The security forces and election parties are being deployed to their respective stations, the officials said.

There are six candidates from the community contesting in the first phase of elections.

Sanjay Saraf is contesting from the Anantnag seat as a Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJSP) candidate, BJP's Vir Saraf, Apni Party's M K Yogi, and Dileep Pandita, an independent, are in the fray from the Shangus-Anantnag seat. Rosy Raina and Arun Raina are contesting as the Republic Party of India and NCP candidates from the Rajpora and Pulwama seats.

Around 23.27 lakh voters, including 5.66 lakh youths, will decide the fate of leaders such as Iltija Mufti (37), the daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who is contesting from Srigufwara-Bijbehara, AICC general secretary and two-time minister Gulam Ahmed Mir (Dooru), four-time MLA and veteran CPIM leader M Y Tarigami (Kulgam), former ministers - Congress' Pirzada Sayeed (Anantnag) and NC's Sakina Itoo (D H Pora).

CEO Calls For Strong Voter Participation



Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), P.K. Pole, on Tuesday appealed to the public to actively participate in the first phase of the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for September 18.

The elections will cover four constituencies in the first phase, including Doda, Ramban, Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, and Pahalgham.

In his message, Pole emphasized the importance of voter turnout across 24 assembly constituencies in seven districts.“I request all voters to cast their vote tomorrow, September 18, at the designated polling stations in your villages and neighbourhoods,” Pole said. Polling will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To ensure smooth voting, special provisions have been made.“Adequate facilities have been provided at each polling station, and separate queues have been arranged for senior citizens,” added Pole. Voters have been provided with voter information slips at their homes. However, if any voter has not received the slip, they are still encouraged to head to their polling station with a valid identity card.

Pole outlined acceptable forms of ID for voters, including Aadhaar cards, bank passbooks with photographs, post office passbooks, or MGNREGA work cards.