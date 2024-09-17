Five Suspects Detained In Istanbul Over Financing Daesh, Al-Qaeda

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISTANBUL, Sept 18 (NNN-TRT) – Five people were detained in Istanbul yesterday, in an operation targeting individuals who use social to solicit and redirect donations to the Daesh and al-Qaeda, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

According to Anadolu, the operation was conducted by the Istanbul police's anti-terror department, to uncover activities and identify the sources of terrorist organisations.

Police discovered that, the suspects had posted ads on social media platforms claiming to offer“winter stove and assistance,”“sacrificial animal assistance during Eid al-Adha,” and“support for families in refugee camps.”

The funds collected in both U.S. dollars and cryptocurrency were redirected to members of the Daesh and al-Qaeda, including their spouses and children, residing in the al-Hol refugee camp in Syria, the report said.

The camp is under the control of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party and its Syrian affiliate, the Kurdish People's Protection Units, it added.

After identifying the suspects, police launched simultaneous operations at five locations in Istanbul, capturing the suspects along with numerous digital documents.

The Turkish government designated the Daesh as a terrorist organisation in 2013, blaming it for a series of deadly attacks in the country since 2015.

Türkiye's southern border with Syria has been a major transit route for Syrians and foreign fighters, since the Syrian civil war began in 2011.– NNN-TRT