Energoatom Planning To Enhance Cooperation With France's Framatome

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Energoatom National Nuclear Generating Company of Ukraine Acting CEO Petro Kotin has held talks with Framatome CEO Bernard Fontana regarding further cooperation.

The relevant statement was made by Energoatom's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Earlier, Energoatom and EDF signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. At the meeting in Vienna, the heads of the companies agreed to intensify activities within the framework of joint projects and to continue negotiations at the technical level,” the report states.

In particular, Energoatom is ready to strengthen cooperation with EDF and its subsidiaries, including Framatome, with regard to the exchange of experience in the safe operation of nuclear power plants and the supply of nuclear fuel components for VVER reactors in Eastern Europe.

According to Energoatom, such cooperation can significantly strengthen the energy security of the entire European region and give a new impetus to the development of European nuclear generation.

Among other things, Kotin briefed Fontana on Russia's continuous shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, as well as massive missile and drone attacks, which endanger nuclear safety in Ukraine.

A reminder that, in June 2024, the representatives of Energoatom National Nuclear Energy Generating Company of Ukraine and Électricité de France SA (EDF) signed a cooperation agreement.

Photo: Energoatom