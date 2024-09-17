Er Rashid Threatens To Sue Sajad Lone For Tihar Jail Remarks

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In response to claims made by Peoples Chairman Sajad Gani Lone, alleging that he was released from Tihar jail two months before being granted bail in an alleged terror funding case, Awami Itihad Party Chief Engineer Rashid on Tuesday vowed to take action.

Rashid

threatened to 'sue' Lone for making 'defamatory' statement against him.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Er Rashid, a parliamentarian from north Kashmir was granted bail by the Patiala House Court till October 02. Rashid was released from Tihar jail on 11th

of this month.

The

AIP chief was arrested in a case involving alleged terror funding on August 9, 2019, four days after the centre stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special constitutional position under Article 370.

Er Rashid's reaction came a day after PC leader Sajad Lone in a press conference claimed that he had never been in Tihar and was

released two months before the Patiala House granted him interim bail in an alleged terror funding case.

“Although his (Lone's) remarks are defamatory in nature, my response to his false claims would lower my own stature. But, I will file a criminal case against him in the same court to find out how as to how he knew that I wasn't actually detained and was released two months before the bail was granted to me,” Er Rashid told the media after addressing a massive election rally in frontier Kupwara.

Tihar jail authorities, AIP leader claimed, would be held responsible for dereliction of duty if the

latter was correct, or else Sajad Lone would face 'legal 'repercussions.

“It is impossible for a prisoner to leave a police station, let alone Tihar jail, where I spent five and a half years after being arrested in 2019. Sajad alone believes that we are still in the Stone Age, but it's not like that. His assertions hardly upset me,” Rashid added.

Responding to a question regarding

the claims made by Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah for his 'tacit understanding' with the Bhartiya Janata Party, which led him to forge a pre-poll alliance with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, Rashid said,“I have already answered all these questions and don't want to waste

my time anymore.”