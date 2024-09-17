As Long As Beijing Talks About Ukraine Crisis, No Reason To Take Note Of China's Peace Plans - Expert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As long as the rhetoric of the Chinese side contains definitions such as the "Ukraine crisis" instead of Russia's war against Ukraine, it is not worth paying attention to any "peace plans" offered by Beijing.

Such an opinion was expressed by the and adviser to the Director of the National Institute of Strategic Studies Andriy Veselovskyi, who spoke in an interview with NV , reports Ukrinform.

"As long as the phrase '(Ukraine) crisis' will remain in the rhetoric of the Chinese of Foreign Affairs instead of the words 'war', 'aggression', or 'attack', it is not worth paying attention to anything that is being said in Beijing," Veselovskyi said.

He noted that Russia's war against Ukraine is to a certain extent beneficial to China, as the economy of the Russian Federation has focused on ties with the People's Republic of China, as its other links have practically been blocked. So Russia is becoming more and more dependent on China, which allows them to buy cheaper "everything they want and demand everything that was not given before", including some military technologies or access to certain markets, etc.

"Therefore, the Chinese 'peace plan' is based on this simple and, in fact, not secret, exploitation of Russia in its economic interest," the diplomat stated.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that the people of Brazil support Ukraine, but the Chinese-Brazilian proposal to end the war is seen as destructive.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that Beijing took note of President Volodymyr Zelensky's critical statement regarding the Sino-Brazilian "six-point consensus" on the settlement in Ukraine, but will continue to contribute to the resolution of the "Ukraine crisis" based on that peace initiative.

