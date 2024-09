HC Orders Transfer Of 95 Civil Judges In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Tuesday ordered transfer of 95 Civil Judges (junior division) in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an order by Registrar General, Shahzad Azeem, among others, Ms. Sharma Maleeka has been appointed as 2nd

Additional Munsiff Jammu, Ms. Ananta Raina as Munsiff as R S Pura, Altaf Ahmad Mir as Principal Magistrate JJB Baramulla, Ms Meera Bangotra as Munsiff Hiranagar , M Assma Choudhary as Principal Magistrate JJB Rajouri, Ms Urvashi Raina as Munsiff Udhampur, Anjeet Singh as Principal Magistrate JJB Doda with additional charge JJB Kishtwar, Ms Suhasni Vasistha as Musiff Majalta, Tarun Mahajan As Munsiff Ramban, Rohit Sharma as 1st

Additional Munsiff Forest Magistrate Jammu, Rashi Verma as Musiff/additional Special Mobile Magistrate Samba, Shayesta Nazir as City Munsiff Srinagar, Shabber Ayaz as Principal Magistrate JJB Budgam, Ms Danishta Shafi as Munsiff Pulwama, Ms Fakhar Un Nissa as Munsiff Pampore, Ahtzaz Ahmed as Principal Magistrate JJB anantnag with additional charge of JJB Kulgam, Muneer Ahmad Bhat as Additional Mobile Magistrate Awantipora, Ms Cheena Sumbria as Principal Magistrate JJB Samba with additional charge JJB Kathua, Ms Farah Bashir as Principal Magistrate JJB Ganderbal with additional charge JJB Bandipora, Ms Uzma Amin Principal Magistrate JJB Pulwama, Ms Mainaaz Qadir as Principal Magistrate JJB Srinagar, Towfeel Ahmad Mir as additional Special Mobile Magistrate Beerwah, Ms Bhanu Bhasin as Munsiff Basoli, Altaf Ahmad Mir-II as Munsiff Handwara, Lakshay Badyal as Munsiff Nobra, Ms Mahjabeen Akhtar as Principal Magistrate JJB

Reasi, Mahavir singh as Munsiff Thathri, Arvind Manhas as 3rd

Additional Munsiff jammu, karta Singh as DMM (T) Doda, karan Biyal as Musnsiff Kishtwar, Manmohan Kumar as Principal Magistrate JJB Udhampur with additional charge JJB Ramban, Vishal Bharti as Munsiff Katra, Mohmmad Waseem Mirza as 1st

Additional Munsiff Srinagar, Mudasir Bashir as Principal Magistrate JJB Kupwara, Ms Rekha Sharma as Munsiff Jammu, Tasneem Kawoos as Munsiff Budgam, Mufti Nahida as Munsiff Kangan, Sanah Badyal as Munsiff Bishnah, Shavika Gupta as DMM (T) Rajouri, Yarun Vijay Kumar as 3rd

Additional

Munsiff and 54 others.

ADVERTISEMENT