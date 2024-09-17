CHARLES ZHANG RECOGNIZED BY BARRON's AS THE #1 INDEPENDENT ADVISOR IN THE NATION FOR 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PORTAGE, Mich., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Zhang, CFP®, has been ranked the #1 Independent Advisor in the nation according to Barron's 2024 Top 100 Independent Advisor list. This is the third year that Charles has been ranked #1; he previously received the distinction in 2023 and 2021. The annual ranking spotlights the top-performing independent advisors in the business and is a testament to Charles' commitment to excellence in the services industry.

When asked about his accomplishment, Charles provided the following statement:

Charles Zhang, CFP®, MBA, MSFS, ChFC, CLU, Founder and President

"I am deeply honored to be recognized as the #1 Independent Advisor in the nation by Barron's for 2024. This achievement is not mine alone-it reflects the trust and confidence our clients have placed in us and the tireless efforts of the entire Zhang Financial team.

Being ranked #1 for the third time in four years is a humbling reminder of the responsibility we have to continue delivering the highest level of service and dedication. Thank you to our clients for your continued support and loyalty, and to our team for your hard work and commitment. I look forward to continuing our journey together."

Charles Zhang is the Founder and President of Zhang Financial, a fee-only wealth management firm headquartered in Michigan. He, along with his wife and Chief Executive Officer, Lynn Chen-Zhang, CFP®, CPA, have built a firm with over $6 billion in assets under management.

Another important reason for Zhang Financial's success is the fee-only compensation structure that the firm has implemented with all clients. A fee-only advisor is defined as one who is compensated solely from the client. Neither the advisor, nor any related party, may receive compensation contingent on the purchase or sale of a financial product.

By eliminating any potential conflicts of interest, Charles

ensures that his clients receive truly objective, unbiased investment advice. Zhang Financial's investment strategy is built around years of academic research and aims to provide the highest probability of success for their clients. For more information, or to request a consultation, please visit

*As reported by Barron's on September 13, 2024. Please see /disclosure

for full ranking criteria and disclosure.

