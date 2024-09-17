Allison Transmission And Liugong Continue Longstanding Partnership With MOU At Indonesia Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mining leaders sign agreement at ride-and-drive event featuring LiuGong's newest Allison-equipped Wide Body Dump Truck.

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Transmission is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with

LiuGong, a top-tier global equipment manufacturer, marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Balikpapan, Indonesia. The signing ceremony was part of a customer ride-and-drive event showcasing LiuGong's latest 70-ton DW105A Wide Body Dump Truck (WBDT) equipped with Allison's innovative 4800 Wide Body Dump SeriesTM (WBD) transmission.

"We are pleased to showcase our latest strategic advancements alongside Allison Transmission," said Pan Hengliang, Vice President - Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co., Ltd. "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our efforts to deliver robust solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

The event was attended by over 200 customers and partners who experienced firsthand the capabilities of the new LiuGong DW105A truck. Designed to handle the most challenging environments, the truck is equipped with the Allison 4800 WBD fully automatic transmission, which is specifically designed for the severe duty-cycles that WBDTs are put through in tough mining environments.

"Today's signing underscores our shared dedication to serving the needs of the growing Indonesian mining industry and beyond," said Kartik Ramanan, Executive Director, Global Off-Highway, Customer Support & Service Engineering, Allison Transmission. "Our longstanding partnership with LiuGong has been instrumental in our success in the global mining sector, and this agreement promises continued collaboration and innovation."

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN ) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and

the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions

that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.

SOURCE Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

