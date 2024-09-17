Kimray And Kathairos Forge Strategic Partnership To Deliver Scalable Zero-Emission Solutions For The Oil And Gas Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Kimray , a longstanding leader in control solutions, and Kathairos , a trailblazer of emissions abatement technology, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at providing scalable zero-emissions solutions to oil and operators.



Together, Kimray and Kathairos are powering two critical processes of our time – energy production and energy decarbonization. Their collaboration provides the energy with a comprehensive path to meeting both voluntary and mandatory emissions targets.



Kimray and Kathairos Solutions gather in Oklahoma City on September 17, 2024 for the signing of their partnership agreement. (CNW Group/Kathairos Solutions Inc.)

Kathairos Solutions and Kimray gather in Oklahoma City for the partnership signing on September 17, 2024. (CNW Group/Kathairos Solutions Inc.)

Continue Reading

A Singular Solution for Emissions Control



Kimray is a global solutions partner in the energy industry, helping producers maximize the value of their production sites by providing effective control products, project consultation, field service, and comprehensive training with a focus on sustainability. Based in Oklahoma City, OK, Kimray has been helping producers worldwide solve their biggest control challenges since 1948.



Kathairos employs the thermodynamic power of stored liquid nitrogen to provide dry, inert pressurized gas for operating pneumatic devices. Over the past two years, the Kathairos solution has been adopted by more than 50 major oil and gas operators across the U.S. and Canada, eliminating over 200,000 metric tons of CO2e across 2000 sites – and counting.



Amplified Energy Transformation



The partnership addresses every aspect of the process - from initial emissions measurement and equipment inventory to abatement, monitoring, reporting, and verification.



"Combining Kimray's industry-leading products with Kathairos' reliable, emissions-free pneumatic supply creates a formidable solution for our customers and the evolving needs of the industry," said Dustin Anderson, Kimray's VP of Sales & Marketing. "The pairing of Kimray and Kathairos allows our customers to quickly and efficiently meet emissions goals without giving up the simple, dependable Kimray pneumatic controllers they have been using for the last 75 years."



Operational Performance Meets Environmental Excellence



For Kathairos, the partnership with Kimary enables the clean technology leader to further support oil and gas producers on their path to decarbonize.



"Ensuring our customers can continue using the pneumatic control systems they know and trust while powering them with clean nitrogen gas brings the industry immensely closer to meeting the methane challenge at hand," said Dick Brown, President and CEO of Kathairos.



To learn more about how the Kimray-Kathairos collaboration combines decades of trusted leadership in well site control systems with unparalleled emissions management, please visit .



About Kathairos

Kathairos was founded in 2020 and its name means 'clean air.' The company is committed to championing imperative emission reduction solutions that support today's evolving energy industry, and to providing oil and gas producers and operators with critical decarbonization technologies that are simple, reliable and affordable. Kathairos leverages the power of liquid nitrogen – a clean and inert gas – to drive many of its solutions, supported by a best-in-class liquid nitrogen distribution network, oil field logistics services, and data-driven emissions mitigation insights.



For more information about the partnership and its benefits, visit kimray and Kathairos.



About Kimray

Kimray is a global solutions partner in the energy industry. We help producers maximize the value of their production sites by providing effective control products, project consultation, field service, and comprehensive training with a focus on sustainability. Based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Kimray has been helping producers worldwide solve their biggest control challenges since 1948.



SOURCE Kathairos Solutions Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED