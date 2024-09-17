Enthusiasm 'High' For SPS As International Firms Pursue Chinese Market Growth Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Enthusiasm 'high' for SPS as international firms pursue Chinese growth

Advancing rapidly in both capability and application, intelligent technologies have become increasingly important enablers of China's ongoing industrial transformation.

For years, SPS – Smart Production Solutions has contributed to the industry's development. The event has grown into a leading showcase for next-generation automation solutions, expanding its influence beyond South China into the wider Southeast Asian market.

In 2025, it will once again bring together top brands from the domestic and international markets to present their latest advancements in intelligent manufacturing and accelerate the industry's technological development.

SPS – Smart Production Solutions Guangzhou 2025 will be held in Area A of Guangzhou's China Import and Export Fair Complex, from 25-27 February 2025.

The event will present a wide range of advanced manufacturing and automation technologies, including sensor technologies, drive systems and motion controls, IPCs, control technologies, human-machine-interface devices, and manufacturing software and IT.

Further exhibits include interface technologies, industrial image processing, industrial robotics, industrial communication, intelligent equipment and system integration and more.

This year's exhibition will feature a strong roster of participating companies, including international and domestic industry leaders.

Among the confirmed exhibitors are Autonics, Bonfiglioli, Binder, Controlway, Coolmay, Datalogic, Defuro, DEGSON, DINKLE, DS, eins, ESPE, Hongrun, Junlian, KNK, Lanbao, Laxei, Marvtech, Schmersal, Senpum, Shijie Intelligent, Sipeize Intelligent, SUPU, SUPERISYS, Sygole, Tianli, Tongchuang, Wanjie Electronic, WDIR Electric and WCON Electronics.

In collaboration with leading exhibitors, the event will showcase a variety of efficient, intelligent and flexible solutions designed for over 30 industries, including lithium-ion, intelligent equipment, mechanical engineering, semiconductors, 3C manufacturing, electronic engineering, automotive engineering, packaging and printing, and the food and beverage sector.

As a sister event to SPS – Smart Production Solutions in Nuremberg, Germany, SPS – Smart Production Solutions Guangzhou links China's intelligent manufacturing sector to global advancements in smart production.

Drawing support from the international SPS network, the exhibition consistently attracts exhibitors and visitors from countries and regions including Germany, Italy, Russia, the United States, Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

Through presenting an international selection of products and solutions, it ensures that China's manufacturing sector remains aligned with worldwide industry standards and trends.

To further increase international participation, the 2025 exhibition will once again host a dedicated International Pavilion, providing overseas exhibitors with end-to-end exhibition services ranging from professional booth design and setup to customised promotional support. The organisers expect that this will bring in exhibitors from numerous countries and regions.

The event will also feature a new Italian Pavilion, developed in partnership with SPS Italia, another key event in the SPS series.

This new section will showcase some of Italy's most innovative technologies and products, offering a platform for Italian manufacturers to enhance their brand visibility, expand their presence within the Chinese market, and create new opportunities for business growth.

SPS – Smart Production Solutions Guangzhou is co-organised by Guangzhou Guangya Messe Frankfurt, China Foreign Trade Guangzhou Exhibition, Guangzhou Overseas Trade Fairs and Mesago Messe Frankfurt.

Guangdong Association of Automation, Guangzhou Association of Automation and Guangzhou Instrument and Control Society serve as honourary organisers.

The fair is also supported by the China Light Industry Machinery Association, the China International Chamber of Commerce Guangzhou Chamber of Commerce, and the Beijing Internet of Things Intelligent Technology Application Association.