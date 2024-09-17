Iran Continues To Develop Relations With Russia, China, BRICS States: President

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a press with Iranian and foreign journalists, emphasized the need for Iran to continue developing its economy, create a free market, and expand foreign relations and access to investments.

“Most of our relations are with China, Russia, and neighbouring countries,” Pezeshkian said, referring to the strong relationship between Iran and China.“We want to build the same highways that existed before on the Silk Road route, and now we want to advance it with proper facilities and access and technologies. We will definitely be a strategic partner with China...We will try to implement what is written and co-operation will increase,” he added.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his Iranian counterpart to attend the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan via a telephone conversation. This is reported by Mehr News Agency, a partner of TV BRICS.

Iran President's remarks reflect his government's focus on strengthening relations with key economic partners like China and Russia. The reference to the Silk Road route highlights Iran's interest in enhancing trade and connectivity with Asian nations.