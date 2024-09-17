The Black Police Experience (BPX) Hosts The Black Cops For Kamala Zoom

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Black law enforcement from all over the country wish to let the community know that strong ethical leadership, protection of marginalized people, and courage in law enforcement and criminal justice partners are priorities. It is with this in mind that The Black Experience convenes the Black Cops for Kamala Zoom call.This virtual gathering will provide an opportunity to hear directly from criminal justice professionals and community members about their vision for law enforcement, how Black law enforcement can be supported, how community public safety needs can be effectively addressed, and how those ideas align with those of the Harris-Walz campaign. The event will include a Q&A option, where attendees will have the chance to ask questions and share their thoughts.Truth and upholding the Constitutional rights of citizens are cornerstones of ethical leadership in the criminal justice system and Black law enforcement is ready to work in partnership with Vice-President Harris towards these ends when she becomes the President of the United States!All law enforcement-both active and retired-all criminal justice partners, and all who are in alignment with the mission of Black Cops for Kamala are invited to join the call to share in a message of encouragement and hope, and in support of the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket. The Black Cops for Kamala Zoom call will occur on September 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm EST.Black community and law enforcement voices matter in this election, and participation can make all the difference. A brighter future can be realized with Kamala Harris as the next president. Don't miss this unique opportunity to be part of the conversation!To read the Open Letter, and for registration for the Zoom call and other information, please visit:The Black Police Experience advocates for social justice, equity, and effective changes to the criminal legal system through education and training.

