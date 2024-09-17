EATOKRA PRESENTS ITS FIRST CONFERENCE CELEBRATING BLACK CUISINE, COMMUNITY, AND COMMERCE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

photo courtesy of Rhea Kay

Award-winning Chef Melba Wilson, and More Will Take The Stage At The Inaugural Conference

- Anthony Edwards, Jr., Co-Founder & CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EatOkra , the award-winning and critically-acclaimed app amplifying Black cuisine from consumer good makers to restaurateurs nationwide, will present the inaugural“Culinary Creatives Conference” on Sunday, October 13, 2024, from 9 am - 6 pm at the Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011.“Over the past four years, we've collaborated with our partners to provide grants, enhance access to capital, and supply vital resources that fortify these businesses. The“Culinary Creatives Conference” (3C) synthesizes these efforts, bringing a tangible, real-world dimension to our digital endeavors and creating a comprehensive platform for growth and innovation,” says Janique Edwards, EatOkra Co-Founder & COO. The one-day conference will be hosted by James Beard Foundation 2024 award recipient KJ Kearney of Black Food Fridays and a panel discussion led by award-winning and celebrated chef and restaurateur Melba Wilson .PEPSI® Dig In is the Conference Partner presenting multiple on-site activations featuring local restaurateurs and a dedicated VIP Lounge. Pepsi Dig In has been a long-time partner of EatOkra in a shared mission to support underserved restaurants within Black communities.“The name 'Culinary Creatives Conference' encapsulates our mission's essence, highlighting the resilience, ingenuity, and culinary mastery of the African diaspora. Historically, Black individuals transformed minimal resources into rich, enduring cuisines-a profound testament to creativity under constraint. This conference celebrates this legacy. It emphasizes the transformative culinary contributions and continuous innovation within the Black community, serving as a beacon for future advancements and unity in the culinary arts,” says Anthony Edwards, Jr., Co-Founder & CEO about the inspiration and importance of presenting the Conference.EatOkra's Culinary Creatives Conference will offer the following programming:9:00 AM - 1:00 PMCreatives Connect - open to all hospitality industry professionals, including entrepreneurs, investors, suppliers, restaurateurs, and more to engage and enjoy:● Informative fireside chats and panels from top industry leaders, including Denise Woodward of Partake, Margaret Nyamumbo of Kahawa 1893, and more to come!1:00 - 6:00 PMCulinary Conversations & Commune - food and beverage lovers are invited to celebrate the culinary contributions of the African diaspora, with offerings including:● 75+ food and beverage exhibitors from consumer goods and participating Black-owned restaurants from the NYC tri-state area, including Bunnan, The Crabby Shack, The Little Fat Girl, Sweet Catch BK, The Spice Theory, and more!● The Black Bar: Libation tastings from Black-owned beer, wine, and spirit brands including Shinju Whisky and more!Tickets on sale now at:VIP Tickets $75 (includes a full day of programming)General Tickets, $35 (includes communal programming minus The Black Bar experience)Conference Sponsors: ezCater and Pepsi.Community Partners: BestDressedPlate, BEM Brooklyn, EventNoire, Fig8, IFBTA, and Rooted VenturesApply to be a partner, exhibitor, or speaker, please contact:...Apply for a press/influencer pass or attend and cover the Conference, please contact:Wilson Marshall PR + Special Events... | ...About EatOkra:Established in 2016 by husband and wife, Anthony and Janique Edwards, EatOkra set out to change the landscape for Black-owned food and beverage businesses. Today, with almost 600,000 downloads and 18,000+ restaurants nationwide, their vision has flourished into a vital community resource for discovering Black culinary excellence. EatOkra has formed strategic partnerships with notable industry players such as ezCater, Pepsi Dig In, and Apple Maps. The platform has earned numerous accolades, including the 2021 Apple App Store Developer Award, the 2024 BTA Awards "App of the Year", a 2022 Hennessy Never Stop Never Settle Society Membership, and a grant from the Google For Startups Black Founders Fund. Additionally, in collaboration with Uber Eats, EatOkra has provided $100,000 in grants to Black-owned restaurants, further cementing its role as a beacon of support in the community.EatOkra has received media coverage from Cheddar, CuisineNoir, CNN, Forbes, Fox News Business, NBC New York, Parents, People, Rachel Ray in Season, Sweet July, Thrillist, Tamron Hall Show, PIX11, and many more. Learn more here:

