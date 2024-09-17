Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Unveils Preliminary Green Taxonomy Example
Date
9/17/2024 9:18:01 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The Central bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has developed a preliminary
example of a "green taxonomy," Azernews reports
that Şahin Mahmudzade, CEO of the CBA, told in an update to the
"Economy of Azerbaijan" Telegram channel.
Mahmudzade detailed that the taxonomy, tailored to the
characteristics of Azerbaijan's economy, underwent extensive
analysis and research based on international practices. He
explained, "For the taxonomy prepared taking into account the
characteristics of the country's economy, we conducted deep
analyses and research on international practices. In the current
example, either bonds or loans aimed at 'green areas' are
considered 'green investment' according to the classification.
After the taxonomy is approved, it will be integrated into
financial instruments."
Mahmudzade also discussed the broader idea of developing a
universal taxonomy for global "green finance." He noted ongoing
discussions to create a Roadmap for harmonizing taxonomies,
stating, "Currently, the classification of international
investments is not the same. In other words, an investment that is
considered 'green' for one country may not belong to the 'green'
classification according to the criteria of another country.
Harmonization of the taxonomy will support the identification of
this classification, thus, the elimination of restrictions on
international capital flows for the realization of the goals
arising from the Paris Agreement. However, since each country has
its own internal economic realities, this calls into question the
effectiveness of applying a single taxonomy. Therefore, the
development of a single taxonomy is not included in the list of
issues on the sustainability agenda."
MENAFN17092024000195011045ID1108683080
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.