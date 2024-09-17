COP29 Unveils Action Program With New Initiatives To Combat Climate Change

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The COP29 presidency has presented new initiatives within its
"Action Program" to accelerate the fight against climate change,
Azernews reports.
COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev informed all participating
countries and interested parties about this in a letter.
The letter outlines the COP29 presidency's action package
designed to boost ambitions and strengthen climate action, and
details how global stakeholders can support these initiatives.
The COP29 Action Program encompasses a wide range of
participants in the fight against climate change. It aims to
address pressing climate challenges, revisit overlooked priorities,
and engage diverse stakeholders. This program reflects the
significance of hosting the COP conference in the Caucasus region
for the first time and highlights Azerbaijan's contribution to
climate action. It presents ambitious initiatives across key areas
such as energy, finance, agriculture, cities, human capital, and
the global climate nexus.
Some initiatives within the program, such as the Baku Climate
Finance and Investment Initiative (BICFIT) and the Cross-Sector
Action Program for Sustainable Cities (MAP), create synergies
between different sectors.
At COP29, governments and non-governmental organisations will
discuss steps to enhance collective action in response to the
climate crisis. The COP29 presidency will present draft documents
for consultation and feedback to ensure a transparent and inclusive
process. The final texts will be published on the official
conference website.
Through these initiatives, the COP29 presidency aims to create
platforms, partnerships, and programs for proactive action before,
during, and after the event. Financing, a key element in combating
climate change, is central to this concept, with special attention
given to securing funding for climate action.
The COP29 Action Program was developed in collaboration with
international organisations, national governments, and
non-governmental organizations, including the UN's COP29
Implementation Task Force.
Speaking at the opening of the program, Babayev expressed
Azerbaijan's pride in the global trust placed in the country to
host COP29.
"Therefore, it is impossible to solve the climate crisis alone.
We urge each participant to take action and remind that even the
smallest contribution is important," he added.
Nigar Arpadarai, the senior UN representative on climate,
emphasised that the time has come for all parties involved in the
climate process to become more active.
"This is your chance to contribute to COP29," he said.
The main initiatives of the COP29 presidency are:
- Action Fund for Climate Finance (CFAF): Stimulating
investments for mitigation, adaptation, research, and emergency
response in developing countries.
- Baku Climate Finance and Trade Initiative (BICFIT): A platform to
support green economy and investments.
- Commitment to Green Energy Zones and Corridors: Attracting
investments in sustainable energy infrastructure.
- COP29 Hydrogen Declaration: Development of a global clean
hydrogen market.
- Baku Harmony Climate Initiative for Farmers: Strengthening
cooperation in agriculture and supporting communities.
- Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform (BTP): Helping
developing countries prepare climate action transparency
reports.
