Hungary threatens to file lawsuit against EU

(MENAFN) Hungary is contemplating action against the European Commission for compensation related to the expenses incurred from its border protection efforts amid the recent migrant influx. Gergely Gulyas, the head of Prime Viktor Orban’s office, revealed on Thursday that Hungary is prepared to sue the European Union body if it does not receive reimbursement for the costs associated with safeguarding its borders.



Gulyas emphasized that Budapest remains firm in its stance against accepting additional migrants, reaffirming that those granted asylum under European Union regulations would be offered a “free one-way trip to Brussels.” This declaration underscores Hungary’s ongoing resistance to European Union migration policies, a stance that was notably reinforced when the country sealed its southern border to asylum seekers in 2015 during the peak of the migration crisis.



The potential lawsuit is connected to Hungary's contention that the European Commission has reimbursed other member states for their border protection expenses, but has not done the same for Hungary. Gulyas pointed to Germany's recent move to impose stricter border controls as an example of actions that could undermine the Schengen Area, the European Union’s passport-free zone. He warned that Germany’s actions might destabilize Schengen and adversely affect the European Union economy.



According to Gulyas, Hungary has invested approximately EUR2 billion (USD2.2 billion) in securing the Schengen borders over the past several years without receiving substantial financial support from the European Union. He criticized the European Union’s handling of border protection and expressed concern that the reintroduction of internal borders, which Hungary had predicted a decade ago, would lead to the disintegration of the Schengen Area—a development that he believes no one desires.



This situation highlights ongoing tensions within the European Union regarding migration policies and border security, as member states grapple with the financial and logistical challenges posed by the migration crisis.

