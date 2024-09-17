US Treasury imposes sanctions on 5 individuals, 1 entity involved in spyware tech

(MENAFN) On Monday, the US Treasury Department announced that it had imposed sanctions on five individuals and one entity connected to the Intellexa Commercial Spyware Consortium, a firm known for its development and distribution of invasive spyware technology. According to the Treasury Department, these sanctions are a response to the significant threat posed by this technology to national security. The Intellexa Consortium is described as a complex network of decentralized companies that has built and commercialized highly invasive spyware products, notably marketed under the brand name “Predator.”



Predator spyware is designed to gain unauthorized access to data on target devices, such as cellphones, through one-click or zero-click attacks that do not require any action from the user for the spyware to infect the device. This technology allows its operators to access a wide range of sensitive information, including photos, geolocation data, personal messages, and even microphone recordings from the targeted device. The Treasury Department's statement emphasized the risks posed by such spyware, which can severely compromise the privacy and security of individuals.



Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Bradley Smith, stated that the US government will not tolerate the reckless spread of disruptive technologies that endanger national security and infringe on citizens' privacy and civil liberties. Smith assured that the Treasury Department will continue to hold accountable those who facilitate the proliferation of exploitative technologies and will promote the responsible development of technology that adheres to international standards.



In a separate statement, the State Department reinforced that the US will not accept the misuse of technologies that threaten national security or human rights. It highlighted its commitment to using all available tools to combat the misuse of sophisticated surveillance technologies. The State Department stressed that recent sanctions are part of a broader strategy to counter the spread and misuse of commercial spyware, while fostering the responsible development of technologies that support human rights, privacy, and democratic values worldwide. These actions build upon previous sanctions and include additional measures such as export controls and visa restrictions.

