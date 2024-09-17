Mary Jones Launches HD9 Cola And Zero Cola, Bringing World's #1 Soft Drink Flavor To The Category

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Jones Soda's Crossover Brand Now Includes Six HD9 Sodas Plus HD9 Gummies and Shooters

In the latest expansion of its award-winning crossover Mary Jones cannabis brand, Jones Soda Co . (CSE: JSDA,

OTCQB: JSDA ) has added Cola and Zero Cola flavors to its portfolio of Hemp Delta-9 (HD9) beverages and edibles. The products are among the first colas in the HD9 category including the first HD9 zero-calorie cola, bringing the world's #1 soft drink flavor to consumers seeking THC-based alcohol alternatives that can be legally purchased in nearly every state.

Both colas are made with all-new formulas leveraging Jones' nearly three decades of flavor expertise to deliver crisp, refreshing, best-cola-you've-ever-had taste with no weedy aftertaste, thanks in part to rigorous THC distillate sourcing standards. Both come in 12 oz cans with either 5

or 10 mg of infused THC.

Like all mainline Jones craft sodas, Mary Jones HD9 Cola is sweetened with natural cane sugar instead of the high fructose corn syrup used in most cola brands. Mary Jones HD9 Zero Cola is sweetened with sucralose, the leading no-calorie sweetener.

The new colas join the HD9 Berry Lemonade, Green Apple, MF Grape, and Orange & Cream soda flavors that launched Mary Jones' hemp-infused line last January. The lineup now also includes gummies and 2 oz shooters, providing discreet low-dose options for occasions ranging from bedtime to parties.

All products can be shipped direct to consumers in most states from . The line is also available in liquor stores and other retail venues in many states.

"Cola accounts for half of the carbonated soft drinks flavors sold globally, so we tasked our flavor scientists with developing a completely new formulation that would outdo every other brand in taste," said David Knight, CEO of Jones Soda. "We now have colas in both our HD9 and mainline craft soda collections, with other major new products launching this quarter to continue our strong growth."

Jones Soda

was the first nationally distributed CPG soda company to crossover into cannabis when it launched the Mary Jones brand in California in 2022 and also the first to enter the emerging HD9 market. Mary Jones cannabis products are now sold in dispensaries in California, Michigan, Washington and Canada, with ongoing expansion into other cannabis-legal markets.

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA,

OTCQB:

JSDA ) is a leading developer of sodas and cannabis-infused beverages known for their premium taste, unique flavors and unconventional brand personality. Launched in 1996 as the original craft soda brand, the company today markets a diverse portfolio of sodas, mixers and wellness beverages under the Jones® Soda brand as well as a line of award-winning cannabis beverages and edibles leveraging Jones' trademark flavors under the Mary Jones brand. For more information, visit

,

,

or

