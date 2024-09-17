NATO Defense College Commends Successful Partnership With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Commandant of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Defense College in Rome Lieutenant General Max Nielsen commended on Tuesday the successful and strong 20-year partnership with Kuwait.

In a statement for KUNA on the sidelines of the discussion organized by NATO's regional center and Istanbul Cooperation Initiative (ICI) titled 'Adapting Defense Education to Challenging Security Environments'.

Lieutenant General Nielsen expressed NATO's aspiration to continue strengthening the pivotal partnership that enhances security and stability in the Arabian Gulf region and ways to develop it in various areas of bilateral cooperation within the framework of mutual respect and trust gained between the two sides.

He pointed out that Kuwait has established with NATO a positive concept of effective international cooperation in facing regional and international challenges and threats over a period of 20 years since Kuwait joined as the first member of the (Istanbul Cooperation Initiative) in June 2004.

He mentioned that his visit to Kuwait was to conduct a discussion seminar in the center over the questions related to defense education and his support for missions and main NATO policies.

He added that as part of his tasks is to facilitate political discussion between member states and their partners in the Arabian Gulf region through discussion seminars over security challenges on the international and regional levels and to develop mutual understanding between all sides.

Notably, Kuwait has created NATO-Istanbul Cooperation Initiative (ICI) Regional Centre on in 2017 with the aim to strengthen the partnership between NATO and Gulf partners. (end)

